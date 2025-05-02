What's the story

J.K. Rowling, the mind behind the phenomenal Harry Potter series, inspires so many of us with her storytelling prowess and magical worlds.

Her books are filled with lessons on character development, plot construction, and world-building.

Aspiring writers can easily draw inspiration from them to hone their writing skills and imagination.

Here, we take a look at Rowling's must-reads that provide valuable lessons for perfecting your writing craft.