Decorate your apartment on a budget with these decor hacks

Decorating a rented apartment can be challenging, especially when you're on a budget. However, with some creativity and resourcefulness, you can transform your space without breaking the bank. DIY decor hacks offer affordable solutions that allow you to personalize your home while adhering to rental agreements. From wall art to furniture makeovers, these tips will help you create a stylish and comfortable living environment without spending too much.

Washi tape Transform walls with washi tape Washi tape is an inexpensive way to add a splash of color and some patterns to your walls without damaging them. Available in a range of designs, it can be used to draw geometric shapes or borders around artwork. Just apply the tape directly onto the wall in the pattern you want. It's easy to remove and won't leave a trace, making it perfect for renters looking for temporary decor changes.

Furniture makeover Upcycle old furniture pieces Instead of buying new furniture, think of upcycling old pieces for a fresh look. A coat of paint or new hardware can completely transform tables, chairs, or cabinets. Search for second-hand items at thrift stores or online marketplaces that you can refurbish yourself. This not only saves money but also lets you customize pieces according to your style preferences.

Fabric art Create art with fabric scraps Fabric scraps are versatile materials that can be turned into unique wall art. Pick up different patterns and colors of fabric remnants from craft stores or old clothing items. Stretch them over wooden frames or embroidery hoops for instant artwork that adds texture and interest to any room. This method is cost-effective and allows endless possibilities in terms of design.

Greenery decor Use plants as natural decor elements Plants are an inexpensive way to beautify any space while also purifying the air indoors. Pick low-maintenance varieties like succulents or pothos if you're a beginner plant parent. Place them on shelves, window sills, or hang them from ceilings with macrame holders made from cheap materials like twine or rope.