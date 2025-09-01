Bungee jumping at Bloukrans Bridge: A guide

Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa is famous for providing one of the most thrilling bungee jumping experiences in the world. Located along the Garden Route, this iconic spot draws adventure lovers from every part of the world. The bridge looms over the Bloukrans River, offering stunning scenery to those brave enough to take the plunge. With its height and amazing surroundings, it has become a must-visit for adrenaline junkies.

#1 The height factor Bloukrans Bridge is one of the highest commercial bungee jump sites in the world, at an astounding 216 meters above the sea level. Not only does this impressive height ensure an exhilarating free-fall for a few seconds before the rebound point, but the sheer drop also gives jumpers an unmatched rush of adrenaline as they dive towards the river below. A must-do for adventure junkies!

#2 Safety measures in place Safety is of utmost priority when it comes to bungee jumping at Bloukrans Bridge. The operators follow strict safety protocols and use top-notch gear to ensure every jumper's safety. From what to expect during their jump to how to carry themselves during the leap, the participants are given detailed briefings before they take off. This ensures a safe atmosphere while letting adventurers enjoy their leap.

#3 Booking your jump experience You can book a bungee jump at Bloukrans Bridge online or directly on-site. The price depends upon factors such as seasonality and what's included in the package. Book in advance during touristy seasons as demand tends to be high. Arrive early on the day you go for registration and preparation procedures before your adventure begins.