To reap the full benefits of burpees, it is important to maintain proper form.

Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, then drop into a squat with hands placed on the floor.

Jump your feet back into a plank position while keeping your core tight.

Perform a push-up if you are up for it, then jump back to the squat position, and leap up explosively.

Proper form prevents injuries and ensures that you target the right muscles.