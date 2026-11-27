Which is better for endurance: Calisthenics or surfing?
What's the story
Calisthenics and surfing are two popular activities that promise to improve endurance. While calisthenics involves bodyweight exercises, surfing is a water sport requiring balance and strength. Both activities have their unique benefits and can be chosen based on personal preferences and goals. Here's a look at how each activity contributes to improving endurance, and which might be better suited for you.
#1
Benefits of calisthenics for endurance
Calisthenics is a versatile workout that can be done anywhere, anytime.
It involves exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, squats, and lunges, which strengthen muscles and improve cardiovascular health.
By performing these exercises in a circuit without rest, you can boost your stamina and endurance.
The repetitive nature of calisthenics helps build muscle memory and increases your body's ability to sustain prolonged physical activity.
#2
Surfing's unique endurance challenges
Surfing is not just a test of balance but also of physical endurance.
Paddling through waves works the upper body, while maintaining balance on the board works the core muscles.
The unpredictable nature of waves means surfers have to be agile and responsive, which further improves their overall fitness levels.
The constant movement involved in surfing ensures that you are always engaged, making it a full-body workout.
#3
Comparing cardiovascular benefits
Both calisthenics and surfing provide excellent cardiovascular benefits, which are crucial for improving endurance.
Calisthenics workouts, when performed at high intensity, can elevate heart rate significantly, improving cardiovascular health over time.
Surfing also provides a great cardiovascular workout, as paddling through waves gets the heart pumping continuously during the session.
#4
Considerations for choosing between activities
When deciding between calisthenics or surfing for endurance improvement, consider factors like accessibility, equipment requirements, and personal interests.
Calisthenics requires minimal equipment, making it accessible for most people, while surfing necessitates access to water bodies, boards, and wetsuits.
If you prefer structured workouts with measurable progressions, calisthenics may suit you better; if you enjoy outdoor adventures with varying challenges, surfing could be ideal.