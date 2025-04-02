What's the story

Insect bites are annoying companions of outdoor activities, giving you discomfort and irritation.

The simplest and natural remedy to get rid of the itchiness is the use of cucumber slices.

Known for their cooling properties, cucumbers can soothe the skin and reduce inflammation.

Here's how you can effectively use cucumber slices to calm itchy insect bites, and get refreshing relief without any chemical-based products.