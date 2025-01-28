Choosing the right herbs is key to creating potent herbal ice pops.

Herbs such as black cohosh, red clover, and sage are traditionally used to alleviate menopausal symptoms including hot flashes.

Black cohosh contains compounds that may decrease hot flash occurrence.

Red clover is rich in isoflavones that act like estrogen, helping to alleviate menopausal symptoms.

Sage has cooling properties and can help lessen sweating.