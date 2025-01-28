Countering hot flashes with DIY herbal ice pops
What's the story
Hot flashes, commonly associated with menopause, cause sweating, flushing, and a sudden feeling of warmth.
A new natural remedy to alleviate these symptoms is DIY herbal ice pops.
These frozen treats not only help tame the heat but also act as a healthier alternative to store-bought options.
They provide relief and a nutritional pick-me-up during these unsettling times.
Herb selection
Choosing the right herbs
Choosing the right herbs is key to creating potent herbal ice pops.
Herbs such as black cohosh, red clover, and sage are traditionally used to alleviate menopausal symptoms including hot flashes.
Black cohosh contains compounds that may decrease hot flash occurrence.
Red clover is rich in isoflavones that act like estrogen, helping to alleviate menopausal symptoms.
Sage has cooling properties and can help lessen sweating.
Infusion basics
Preparing herbal infusions
To create herbal ice pops, start by boiling water and pouring it over your selected herbs in a heatproof container.
Allow them to steep for approximately 15 minutes to release their beneficial compounds.
Use one teaspoon of dried herbs or two teaspoons of fresh ones per cup of water.
After steeping, strain the infusion to remove the plant material, and move to the next step.
Pop creation
Crafting your ice pops
Once your herbal infusion is prepared, you can add natural sweeteners like honey or agave syrup to taste. A little sweetness goes a long way!
Pour the mixture into ice pop molds. Don't worry if you don't have molds on hand; small paper cups and wooden sticks will do the trick.
Keep in mind, the less sweetener you use, the healthier these treats will be.
Extra nutrition
Adding nutritional boosts
To amp up the health benefits in your herbal ice pops, try blending in nutrient-rich fruits like berries or peaches before freezing.
Not only do they add natural sweetness (so you don't need much added sugar), but they're also full of vitamins and antioxidants.
These are great for overall health, and especially important during menopause when your nutritional needs change.
Consumption tips
Enjoying your herbal ice pops
The best part of these DIY herbal ice pops? Eating them, of course!
For optimal relief from hot flashes, enjoy one ice pop at the onset of symptoms or as a preventative measure during the warmer parts of the day when hot flashes are most likely.
This way, you get instant relief and stay ahead of the game by preventing symptoms before they even start.