Canadian Arctic Archipelago: 5 islands worth exploring

Baffin Island is the largest island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago and offers a vast wilderness for explorers. Its rugged terrain features towering mountains and deep fjords.

The island is also home to several national parks, such as Auyuittuq National Park, where visitors can hike along glaciers and explore ancient Inuit sites.

The diverse wildlife, including polar bears and narwhals, makes it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.