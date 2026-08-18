Canadian Arctic Archipelago: 5 islands worth exploring
What's the story
The Canadian Arctic Archipelago is a remote and largely unexplored region, but it has some of the most stunning landscapes on the planet. The islands in this archipelago offer unique opportunities for exploration and adventure. From towering cliffs to vast ice fields, each island has its own distinct features that attract adventurers from all over the world. Here are five islands in this archipelago promising unforgettable experiences.
#1
Baffin Island: A vast wilderness
Baffin Island is the largest island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago and offers a vast wilderness for explorers. Its rugged terrain features towering mountains and deep fjords.
The island is also home to several national parks, such as Auyuittuq National Park, where visitors can hike along glaciers and explore ancient Inuit sites.
The diverse wildlife, including polar bears and narwhals, makes it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.
#2
Ellesmere Island: A frozen frontier
Known for its extreme climate and remote location, Ellesmere Island is often referred to as Canada's last true wilderness.
The island is home to the Quttinirpaaq National Park, which features some of the most dramatic landscapes, including the world's northernmost permanently inhabited settlement at Alert.
Adventurers can witness stunning ice caps and glaciers while enjoying the solitude that this frozen frontier offers.
#3
Devon Island: Mars on Earth
Devon Island has been dubbed Mars on Earth because of its otherworldly landscapes, which are eerily similar to those of the Red Planet.
The Haughton impact crater on the island serves as a research site for NASA's Mars exploration missions.
Trekking through its barren deserts and rugged terrain, visitors can experience an alien-like environment without leaving Earth.
#4
Axel Heiberg Island: A land of ice caps
Axel Heiberg Island is famous for its massive ice caps and glaciers, which cover most of its surface area.
The island also features some of the oldest known fossils from the Eocene epoch, making it a fascinating destination for both geologists and paleontologists alike.
Exploring its icy landscapes gives adventurers a glimpse into Earth's past, while surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty.
#5
Bathurst Island: Wildlife haven
Bathurst Island is a wildlife haven, with a plethora of animals, including muskoxen, Arctic foxes, and migratory birds that flock to the region during summer months.
The island's varied ecosystems make it an ideal place for wildlife watching and photography.
The pristine environment provides an opportunity to witness nature in its purest form, away from the hustle and bustle of urban life.