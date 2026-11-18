Beach day in Cape Town? Here's what to pack
What's the story
Cape Town's beaches are famous for their beauty and laid-back vibe. To make the most of your time on these stunning shores, you need to have the right essentials. From sun protection to hydration, these essentials will ensure you have a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Whether you're a local or a tourist, knowing what to pack can make your beach day perfect.
Tip 1
Sun protection essentials
Sun protection is a must when visiting Cape Town's beaches.
A broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 is recommended to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Reapply every two hours, or more often if swimming or sweating.
A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can further protect your face and eyes from the sun's glare.
Tip 2
Hydration is key
Staying hydrated is key to enjoying a day at the beach.
The sun and salty air can dehydrate you quickly, so it's best to carry reusable water bottles filled with fresh water.
Aim to drink at least two liters throughout the day to keep your energy levels up and avoid dehydration.
Tip 3
Comfortable beachwear
Comfortable beachwear is essential for a relaxed day by the sea.
Light cotton clothes keep you cool in the heat, while swimwear should be quick-drying for convenience.
Flip-flops or sandals are ideal footwear choices, as they are easy to slip on and off when transitioning between sand and water.
Tip 4
Beach-friendly snacks
Packing some beach-friendly snacks can keep your energy levels up while you enjoy the sun.
Opt for fruits like bananas or apples that are easy to carry and eat without making a mess.
Nuts or granola bars are also great options, as they provide quick energy boosts without requiring refrigeration.
Tip 5
Beach gear essentials
Essential beach gear includes towels, umbrellas, and beach tents for shade, and portable chairs for comfort while lounging on the sand.
A waterproof bag keeps your valuables safe from sand and water damage.
If you plan on engaging in water sports, bringing appropriate equipment like surfboards or snorkeling gear is essential.