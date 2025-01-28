5 tasty ways to use sea beans in your dishes
What's the story
Sea beans (aka samphire or sea asparagus) are the coolest coastal veggie you've probably never tried! Salty, crunchy, and perfect for spicing up your usual recipes.
These bright green stalks grow in salty marshes and shores, and they're getting super popular in fancy cooking for their unique flavor and versatility.
Check out these five fun ways to use sea beans in your cooking! They're tasty, healthy, and sure to impress.
Salad addition
A fresh twist on salads
Adding raw sea beans to salads brings a unique crunch and subtle saltiness.
Simply rinse them under cold water to remove any excess salt, then chop into bite-sized pieces.
Toss with peppery greens like arugula or spinach, sweet cherry tomatoes, and a light vinaigrette for a refreshing salad that tastes like summer.
Side creativity
Innovative side dishes
Take your usual sides from basic to brilliant with the addition of sea beans.
Simply blanch in boiling water for a minute and then shock in ice water to keep their color vibrant and crunch intact.
Toss them with buttered new potatoes or stir into a warm quinoa salad with lemon zest and herbs, and get ready for sides that might just outshine the main course.
Brunch upgrade
Boost your brunch game
Sea beans can bring a surprising twist to your beloved brunch dishes.
Mince them finely and mix into pancake batter for unique savory pancakes, paired with a dollop of creme fraiche, or add to tofu alongside feta cheese and sun-dried tomatoes for a touch of Mediterranean flavor.
Their inherent saltiness means you won't need as much added salt, letting you enjoy a flavorful and healthier brunch.
Pickling fun
Creative pickling projects
If you are into DIY kitchen projects, pickling sea beans is a fun one to try.
Just create a brine by combining vinegar, water, sugar, mustard seeds, and peppercorns.
Put the cleaned sea beans into jars, then pour the hot brine over them.
Close the jars tightly and refrigerate for at least 48 hours.
The result? Deliciously tangy sea beans that add a special touch to snacks.