What's the story

Sea beans (aka samphire or sea asparagus) are the coolest coastal veggie you've probably never tried! Salty, crunchy, and perfect for spicing up your usual recipes.

These bright green stalks grow in salty marshes and shores, and they're getting super popular in fancy cooking for their unique flavor and versatility.

Check out these five fun ways to use sea beans in your cooking! They're tasty, healthy, and sure to impress.