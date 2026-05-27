5 delicious ways to use cashew nuts in cooking

African cashew nuts are taking the culinary world by storm, thanks to their unique flavor and versatility. These nuts are not just a snack, but a key ingredient in many artisanal dishes across Africa . From savory to sweet, cashew nuts are being used in innovative ways to create dishes that are both delicious and nutritious. Here are five artisanal dishes that highlight the culinary potential of African cashew nuts.

Dish 1 Cashew nut curry delight Cashew nut curry is a rich and creamy dish that combines the natural sweetness of cashews with aromatic spices. The nuts are blended into a smooth paste and cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices like turmeric and cumin. This dish is often served with rice or flatbread, making it a satisfying meal for any time of the day.

Dish 2 Spicy cashew nut sauce A spicy cashew nut sauce is an excellent way to add flavor to your favorite dishes. Made by blending roasted cashews with chili peppers, garlic, and ginger, this sauce can be drizzled over vegetables or used as a dip for snacks. Its spicy kick pairs well with the creamy texture of the cashews.

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Dish 3 Sweet cashew nut brittle Sweet cashew nut brittle is a delightful treat that combines sugar syrup with roasted cashews. The mixture is spread out on a baking sheet until it hardens into a crunchy, candy-like texture. This brittle can be enjoyed on its own or crumbled over desserts for added crunchiness.

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Dish 4 Cashew nut pesto twist Cashew nut pesto gives an African twist to the classic Italian sauce. Instead of traditional pine nuts or walnuts, roasted African cashews are used in this version. Blended with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese (optional), this pesto makes an excellent spread on sandwiches or pasta dressing.