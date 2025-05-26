Cashews v/s peanuts: Which keeps you fuller when hungry?
What's the story
When it comes to snacking, both cashews and peanuts are go-to options. They are frequently lauded for their nutritional benefits and the capability to stave off hunger.
But when it comes to the better snack for fullness, there's more to the story.
In this article, we delve into the nutritional profiles of cashews and peanuts, their effects on fullness, and other factors that may sway your decision between the two nuts.
Nutrients
Nutritional content comparison
Cashews and peanuts also differ in terms of nutrition.
Cashews are high in healthy fats, especially monounsaturated fats, which can be good for your heart health. They also contain magnesium and copper.
Peanuts, on the other hand, have higher protein content than cashews, making them a good choice for those looking to up their protein intake.
Peanuts also have more fiber than cashews, promoting fullness.
Calories
Caloric density matters
The caloric density of the snack also contributes to satiety.
Cashews have more calories per serving than peanuts because of their fat content.
While this may make them more fulfilling in small quantities, it also means portion control is important if you're monitoring your calorie intake.
Peanuts have fewer calories per serving but still pack a lot of energy because of their protein content.
Satiety
Impact on fullness levels
Both cashews and peanuts are beneficial for curbing hunger, owing to their fat and protein content.
However, peanuts have an advantage in terms of promoting satiety, due to their higher fiber content.
Not only does this fiber slow digestion, but it also prolongs the feeling of fullness after consumption.
So, while both nuts can work for hunger, peanuts may give a longer sense of satisfaction.
Price
Cost considerations
When picking cashews or peanuts to munch on, price is an important consideration.
Peanuts are usually cheaper than cashews, both in terms of weight and volume.
This is because peanuts are grown more commonly all over the world, making them more available and economical.
This financial factor can affect your choice of snack, particularly if you want an economical yet nutritious option.