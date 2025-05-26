What's the story

When it comes to snacking, both cashews and peanuts are go-to options. They are frequently lauded for their nutritional benefits and the capability to stave off hunger.

But when it comes to the better snack for fullness, there's more to the story.

In this article, we delve into the nutritional profiles of cashews and peanuts, their effects on fullness, and other factors that may sway your decision between the two nuts.