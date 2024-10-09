Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a nutritious Catalan spinach chickpeas dish by first boiling soaked chickpeas until tender.

What's the story Catalan spinach and chickpeas, a dish from the vibrant region of Catalonia, Spain, showcases the simplicity and richness of Mediterranean cuisine. Known locally as espinacas con garbanzos, it combines the earthy flavors of spinach and chickpeas with aromatic spices. This dish is not only a staple during the Lent season but also enjoyed year-round as a hearty vegetarian option. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this wholesome dish, you will need one cup of dried chickpeas (soaked overnight and drained), two large bunches of fresh spinach (roughly chopped), four tablespoons of olive oil, one large onion (finely chopped), two garlic cloves (minced), one teaspoon of ground cumin, half a teaspoon of smoked paprika, salt to taste, and two tablespoons of toasted pine nuts for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the chickpeas

Begin by cooking the soaked chickpeas. Place them in a large pot with fresh water covering them by at least two inches. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until they are tender but not mushy—about one hour. Drain and set aside. This step is crucial for achieving the perfect texture in your dish.

Step 2

Saute onions and spices

In a large skillet, heat four tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion, sauteing until translucent, about five minutes. Next, incorporate two minced garlic cloves, one teaspoon ground cumin, and half a teaspoon smoked paprika. Cook for another minute until fragrant. This base will deeply infuse the dish with rich flavors.

Step 3

Add spinach to pan

Add the chopped spinach to the skillet with onions and spices, in batches if needed. The spinach will quickly reduce in volume as it cooks. Stir until it wilts but remains a bright green, about three to four minutes. This quick cooking technique is vital for preserving the spinach's vibrant color and nutritional value, ensuring the dish remains both visually appealing and healthy.

Step 4

Combine ingredients

Finally, add the cooked chickpeas to the skillet with the spinach mixture. Stir well to ensure all ingredients are evenly combined. Continue cooking together for another five minutes, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully. Season with salt according to taste. Serve warm, garnished with toasted pine nuts on top, adding a delightful crunch that complements this hearty vegetarian dish perfectly.