Cauliflower or turnip: Which has more vitamin K?

Cauliflower and turnip are two of the most popular vegetables that provide a variety of nutrients. One of the most important nutrients they provide is vitamin K, which is important for bone health and blood clotting. In this article, we will compare the vitamin K content in cauliflower and turnip to see which vegetable is the better source of this nutrient.

#1 Vitamin K content in cauliflower Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable that provides a decent amount of vitamin K. A cup of raw cauliflower has about 16% of the recommended daily intake for adults. This makes it a good option for those looking to increase their vitamin K intake without consuming too many calories or fat.

#2 Vitamin K content in turnip greens Turnip greens are the leafy tops of turnips and are packed with nutrients, including vitamin K. A cup of cooked turnip greens can provide as much as 1,000% of the recommended daily intake for adults. This makes them an extremely rich source of this essential nutrient, far surpassing many other vegetables.

#3 Comparing health benefits Both cauliflower and turnip greens have their own health benefits beyond just vitamin K content. While cauliflower is low in calories and high in fiber, turnip greens are rich in iron and calcium. Choosing between them would depend on individual dietary needs and health goals.