If Belgium fascinates you, read on

Belgium 's hidden gems aren't just found above ground. The country is home to some of the most amazing cave systems that promise an adventurous experience to the thrill-seekers. These caves, which are often overlooked, provide an opportunity to explore the underground world of Belgium. From ancient rock formations to mysterious passages, these caves are a must-visit for those looking for something different.

#1 Explore Han-sur-Lesse Caves One of Belgium's most famous cave systems, Han-sur-Lesse, is located in the Ardennes region. The caves are famous for their stunning stalactite and stalagmite formations. Guided tours take you through the main chambers, where you can learn about the geological history of the caves. The nearby wildlife park also adds to the visit, making it a perfect day trip destination for nature and adventure lovers.

#2 Discover the wonders of Caves of Remouchamps The Caves of Remouchamps are among the oldest tourist caves in Europe. Located near Liege, this cave system is famous for its narrow passages and underground river. Visitors can take guided boat tours through these waterways and witness fascinating rock formations up close. The cool climate inside the caves makes it a refreshing escape during hot summer days.

#3 Adventure at Grottes de Hotton Grottes de Hotton offers a more adventurous experience with its less commercialized setting. Located near Hotton in Luxembourg province, these caves feature impressive calcite deposits and diverse mineral formations. The guided tours provide insights into how these natural wonders were formed over millions of years. The less crowded environment allows visitors to enjoy a more intimate exploration of this underground marvel.

