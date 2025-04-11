Love floral prints? Here's how celebrities style them
What's the story
Floral prints have been a fashion staple for decades, embraced by celebrities and style icons alike.
They provide a versatile way to make any wardrobe colorful and printed.
From bold blooms to delicate petals, floral designs can be adapted for any occasion and season.
Today, we look at how some of the most stylish celebrities use floral prints to up their outfit game, providing timeless tips anyone can follow.
Bold colors
Embrace bold colors like Rihanna
We all know how fearless Rihanna is when it comes to fashion, especially with vibrant florals.
She wears loud floral prints and then pairs them with the simplest of accessories to let the print do all the talking.
So, choose florals with loud colors and keep the rest of your outfit subtle. This way the floral pattern will be the focus without overpowering you.
Pattern mixing
Mix patterns like Sarah Jessica Parker
We all know Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her eclectic style, but did you know she mixes different patterns with so much ease?
When wearing florals, try pairing them with stripes or polka dots for a mind-blowing twist.
Just ensure to stick to the same color palette so that the patterns complement each other and don't clash. It adds depth to any outfit.
Vintage styles
Opt for vintage styles like Florence Welch
Florence Welch also opts for vintage-inspired floral prints that just radiate elegance and charm.
To nail this look, look for pieces with muted colors and intricate designs that take you back to the past.
Pair these vintage florals with classic accessories like pearls or lace-up boots to put the whole look together.
This style has a timeless appeal to it, perfect for casual outings and formal events alike.
Layering florals
Layer florals like Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung shows how layering can take floral prints in an outfit to the next level, effortlessly.
By mixing up different textures like denim jackets over floral dresses or cardigans over blouses, she adds dimension while staying warm in the cooler months.
Playing around with layers lets you wear florals round the year by adjusting them according to weather conditions without sacrificing style.