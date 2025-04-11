What's the story

Floral prints have been a fashion staple for decades, embraced by celebrities and style icons alike.

They provide a versatile way to make any wardrobe colorful and printed.

From bold blooms to delicate petals, floral designs can be adapted for any occasion and season.

Today, we look at how some of the most stylish celebrities use floral prints to up their outfit game, providing timeless tips anyone can follow.