Sustainable fashion: 5 timeless pieces you need

As celebrities continue to advocate for sustainable fashion, their wardrobes provide a treasure trove of inspiration for eco-conscious fashionistas. By embracing timeless pieces, these stars demonstrate that style does not have to come at the cost of the environment. From classic denim jackets to elegant black dresses, these items are not just versatile, but also contribute to a more sustainable wardrobe. Here is a look at some of these iconic pieces.

#1 The timeless denim jacket The denim jacket is yet another classic piece that has been a staple in celebrity wardrobes for years. Its versatility makes it suitable for a variety of occasions, be it casual outings or layered looks. Celebrities such as Emma Watson and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted wearing denim jackets, highlighting their durability and timeless appeal. Investing in a quality denim jacket can add both style and sustainability to your wardrobe.

#2 The little black dress The little black dress (LBD) is a must-have in every celebrity's closet, thanks to its elegance and versatility. Stars like Audrey Hepburn and Rihanna have made the LBD iconic by donning it on various occasions. The LBD is perfect for any event, be it formal or casual, making it an essential piece for anyone looking to build a sustainable wardrobe with timeless fashion.

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#3 Classic white sneakers White sneakers are another favorite among celebrities for their simplicity and comfort. Stars like Gigi Hadid and David Beckham often pair them with different outfits, proving their adaptability. A pair of classic white sneakers can easily elevate any look while staying true to the principles of sustainability by opting for quality over quantity.

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#4 Tailored blazers for versatility Tailored blazers are a celebrity favorite for adding polish to any outfit without compromising on comfort or style. Celebrities like Meghan Markle and Ryan Gosling frequently wear blazers, whether it is for work or casual outings. A well-fitted blazer not only enhances your appearance but also promotes sustainable fashion by reducing the need for multiple outerwear options.