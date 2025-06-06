What's the story

Munching on celery sticks as a crunchy, diet-friendly replacement for chips is trending.

Loaded with water and low on calories, celery gives a satisfying crunch minus the guilt.

From being versatile to being loaded with necessary nutrients, this vegetable can help lead a healthy life.

With more people opting for healthy snacks, celery sticks make a perfect option for those who want to stay fit while munching on something tasty.