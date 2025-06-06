What's the story

Air-popped popcorn is quickly becoming a popular replacement for regular fries.

This light and fluffy snack gives you that satisfying crunch without all the oils and fats that come with fried foods.

As more people look for healthier alternatives, air-popped popcorn makes for a versatile option that you can season to taste.

Being low-calorie, it's a tempting option for anyone who wants to indulge in a guilt-free snack!