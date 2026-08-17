A chair is all you need for this yoga routine
What's the story
Chair yoga is a great way to improve your flexibility and balance, especially for those who have limited mobility or are just starting their fitness journey. It is a gentle form of yoga that can be practiced while sitting on or using a chair, making it accessible to all. By including chair yoga in your routine, you can improve your posture, reduce stress, and enhance your overall well-being without the need for special equipment or extensive space.
Tip 1
Improve flexibility with simple poses
Chair yoga comes with simple poses that can improve flexibility over time.
The seated forward bend is one such pose that stretches the spine and hamstrings.
For this, sit at the edge of the chair with feet flat on the floor, and slowly bend forward from the hips, keeping your back straight.
Hold for a few breaths before returning to an upright position.
Regular practice can help loosen tight muscles and improve range of motion.
Tip 2
Enhance balance with standing poses
Standing poses in chair yoga also help improve balance and stability.
The tree pose is an excellent example where you stand up from the chair's edge, place one foot on the opposite ankle or thigh, and extend arms overhead or out to the sides for support.
Practicing this pose regularly can strengthen leg muscles and improve coordination, reducing the risk of falls.
Tip 3
Reduce stress through mindful breathing
Mindful breathing techniques incorporated into chair yoga sessions can help reduce stress levels significantly.
The deep breathing exercise involves inhaling deeply through the nose while raising arms overhead, holding breath briefly, and exhaling slowly through pursed lips as you lower arms back down by your sides.
This practice promotes relaxation by activating the body's parasympathetic nervous system.
Tip 4
Support posture with seated twists
Seated twists are great for improving posture by gently stretching the spine and shoulders.
For this pose, sit tall with feet firmly planted on the ground.
Place one hand on the opposite knee while twisting gently towards that side, using the other hand on the backrest for support, if needed.
This movement helps release tension in the back muscles, enhancing spinal alignment over time.