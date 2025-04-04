Is caffeine good or bad? Here's what science says
What's the story
Caffeine is one of the most popular stimulants consumed by people, and it's also one of the most mythologized.
Knowing the truth about caffeine could help you make healthier lifestyle choices.
Here, we attempt to bust common myths surrounding caffeine and get you acquainted with its impact on health.
Let's take a look, and you may just end up making better choices!
Hydration facts
Myth: Caffeine causes dehydration
A common misconception is that caffeine causes dehydration due to its diuretic effect.
However, studies show that moderate caffeine consumption does not affect hydration levels in regular consumers.
The body adjusts to the diuretic effect over time, enabling people to stay hydrated even with daily caffeine intake.
Sleep patterns
Myth: Caffeine leads to insomnia
While too much caffeine can interfere with sleep, having it in moderation earlier in the day usually doesn't lead to insomnia for most people.
The half-life of caffeine is some five hours, which means it takes this long for half the substance to be cleared from the body.
Having caffeinated beverages a few hours before sleep can prevent sleep disturbances.
Heart health
Myth: Caffeine increases heart disease risk
Some people think that daily caffeine consumption raises heart disease risk.
However, research has not found any direct correlation between moderate coffee or tea consumption and heart disease in healthy adults.
In fact, some studies indicate that antioxidants present in coffee and tea may have cardiovascular benefits.
These benefits come when ingested in moderation.
Source differences
Myth: All sources of caffeine are equal
Not all caffeine sources are equal; different drinks have different amounts of the stimulant plus other compounds that may influence health differently.
For instance, while green tea has less caffeine than coffee, it also comes with added antioxidants such as catechins, which may deliver health benefits beyond just its caffeinated content.