Discover Europe's most scenic car-free zones
Europe has numerous car-free zones that offer a tranquil retreat from the chaos of city life.
Ideal for those who prefer walking or cycling their way around, these areas provide a fresh perspective on some of the continent's most beautiful destinations.
From picturesque islands to centuries-old city centers, these zones let you explore Europe in a more leisurely, eco-friendly manner.
Venetian escape
Venice: A city without cars
Venice is famous for its canals and walkable streets.
With no cars allowed, one has the freedom to explore the city's historic architecture and vibrant culture at their own pace.
Gondolas and water taxis provide an alternative mode of transportation, making it easier to get around this one-of-a-kind city.
Alpine serenity
Zermatt: A Swiss mountain retreat
Zermatt, which is located in the Swiss Alps, is a village where cars are banned to preserve its stunning natural beauty.
Not only does this keep the air clean and the scenery unharmed, but it also makes for a perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
Visitors can hike, ski, and discover the stunning mountains here, without the disturbance of honking cars.
The absence of vehicles adds to the serenity and beauty of this alpine paradise.
Belgian bliss
Ghent: Belgium's pedestrian paradise
Ghent has turned its city center into one of the largest car-free zones in Europe, creating a lively atmosphere.
The move enables pedestrians to wander through its medieval architecture, lively markets, and quaint cafes without the disturbance of honking.
Not only has the move made the city more attractive, it has also improved the quality of life for residents and visitors alike, making it a model for urban spaces around the world.
Greek getaway
Hydra: Greece's tranquil island
Hydra is an island in Greece where no motorized vehicles are allowed.
You can walk through narrow lanes dotted with traditional houses or sit by the sea without having to deal with the hustle and bustle of traffic.
Donkeys are the only mode of transport on this peaceful island.