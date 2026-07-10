Chamomile tea: A soothing drink for heartburn
What's the story
Chamomile tea is a natural remedy that has been used for centuries to relieve heartburn. The gentle properties of chamomile can help soothe the digestive tract and reduce inflammation, which may help alleviate the discomfort of heartburn. Unlike some over-the-counter medications, chamomile tea is a simple, accessible option that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. Here are some insights on how chamomile tea can be beneficial for heartburn relief.
#1
How chamomile tea works
Chamomile tea works by calming the muscles of the digestive tract, which may help reduce acid reflux and heartburn symptoms. The anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile can also help soothe an irritated esophagus lining. Drinking chamomile tea regularly may help maintain a balanced digestive system and reduce the frequency of heartburn episodes.
#2
Best time to consume chamomile tea
For best results, consume chamomile tea after meals or before bedtime. Drinking it after meals can help calm the stomach and prevent acid buildup. Having it before bedtime may help you relax and sleep better, while also minimizing nighttime heartburn symptoms. Consistency in consumption is key to experiencing its full benefits.
#3
Preparing chamomile tea correctly
To prepare chamomile tea, steep one teaspoon of dried chamomile flowers in hot water for about five minutes. Strain the flowers before drinking the tea to get rid of any residue. You can add honey or lemon for flavor, but avoid adding too much sugar, as it may worsen heartburn symptoms.
Tip 1
Potential side effects and precautions
While chamomile tea is generally safe for most people, some may experience allergic reactions or interactions with certain medications, like blood thinners. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your healthcare provider before including it in your diet regularly. Monitor how your body responds, and adjust consumption accordingly if you notice any adverse effects.