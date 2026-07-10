Chamomile tea works by calming the muscles of the digestive tract

Chamomile tea: A soothing drink for heartburn

By Simran Jeet 10:58 am Jul 10, 202610:58 am

What's the story

Chamomile tea is a natural remedy that has been used for centuries to relieve heartburn. The gentle properties of chamomile can help soothe the digestive tract and reduce inflammation, which may help alleviate the discomfort of heartburn. Unlike some over-the-counter medications, chamomile tea is a simple, accessible option that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. Here are some insights on how chamomile tea can be beneficial for heartburn relief.