You must visit these charming towns in Alsace

Famous for its charming towns, Alsace is an exquisite region located in northeastern France . The French-German blend in these towns is evident in their half-timbered houses, cobblestoned streets, and colorful flowers. If you are traveling to Alsace, you can't miss out on visiting these magical towns. They offer unique architecture, amazing history, and delightful local culture. Here are some must-visit Alsatian towns.

Colmar Colmar: A fairytale setting Colmar is often described as a fairytale town. The well-preserved medieval architecture and colorful buildings make the town an absolute delight. The old quarter is perfect for long, leisurely strolls along the flower-lined canals. You can visit the Unterlinden Museum or take a boat ride through Little Venice. Colmar's Christmas market is also famous for its festive atmosphere and traditional crafts.

Strasbourg Strasbourg: A blend of cultures Strasbourg, the Musso's other favorite, is the capital of Alsace region and has a fascinating blend of French and German cultures. The historic center of the city, Grande Ile, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and has stunning Gothic architecture such as the Strasbourg Cathedral. You can stroll through La Petite France district with picturesque half-timbered houses or enjoy a scenic boat tour on Ill River.

Riquewihr Riquewihr: Timeless beauty Riquewihr has a timeless beauty about it with its narrow streets dotted with colorful Renaissance-era buildings. The tiny town has preserved a lot of its historic charm over the centuries. Enthusiasts would love Riquewihr's location on the Alsace Wine Route where they can sample local offerings at the various vineyards in the vicinity, all while taking in the breathtaking views across rolling hills.