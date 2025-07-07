You must visit these charming towns in Alsace
Famous for its charming towns, Alsace is an exquisite region located in northeastern France. The French-German blend in these towns is evident in their half-timbered houses, cobblestoned streets, and colorful flowers. If you are traveling to Alsace, you can't miss out on visiting these magical towns. They offer unique architecture, amazing history, and delightful local culture. Here are some must-visit Alsatian towns.
Colmar
Colmar: A fairytale setting
Colmar is often described as a fairytale town. The well-preserved medieval architecture and colorful buildings make the town an absolute delight. The old quarter is perfect for long, leisurely strolls along the flower-lined canals. You can visit the Unterlinden Museum or take a boat ride through Little Venice. Colmar's Christmas market is also famous for its festive atmosphere and traditional crafts.
Strasbourg
Strasbourg: A blend of cultures
Strasbourg, the Musso's other favorite, is the capital of Alsace region and has a fascinating blend of French and German cultures. The historic center of the city, Grande Ile, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and has stunning Gothic architecture such as the Strasbourg Cathedral. You can stroll through La Petite France district with picturesque half-timbered houses or enjoy a scenic boat tour on Ill River.
Riquewihr
Riquewihr: Timeless beauty
Riquewihr has a timeless beauty about it with its narrow streets dotted with colorful Renaissance-era buildings. The tiny town has preserved a lot of its historic charm over the centuries. Enthusiasts would love Riquewihr's location on the Alsace Wine Route where they can sample local offerings at the various vineyards in the vicinity, all while taking in the breathtaking views across rolling hills.
Eguisheim
Eguisheim: Picturesque village life
Eguisheim enchants with its circular layout and ancient castle at its center. As the birthplace of Pope Leo IX, the village offers rich historical insight, especially along its winding alleyways and at the 13th-century St. Peter and Paul Church. Tons of wine cellars invite tastings of Gewurztraminer and Riesling, making it a haven for those seeking authentic experiences amid serene landscapes.