Europe's most fascinating museums: A list
What's the story
Europe is home to an incredible number of museums, each providing a unique glimpse into the past.
These places store artifacts that narrate stories of ancient civilizations, artistic movements, and scientific discoveries.
You can explore everything from prehistoric relics to modern masterpieces.
Here, we take you through some of the most fascinating museums in Europe, showcasing their unique collections and the histories they guard.
Ancient artifacts
The British Museum's ancient wonders
The British Museum in London is famous for its massive collection of artifacts from across the globe.
Some of its treasures include the Rosetta Stone and Egyptian mummies, which offer glimpses of ancient languages and burial practices.
The museum also exhibits Greek sculptures such as the Parthenon Marbles.
With over eight million works in its collection, it gives a thorough insight into human history.
Artistic treasures
Louvre Museum's artistic masterpieces
The Louvre Museum in Paris is one of the world's largest art museums, home to iconic pieces like Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo.
Its expansive collection, which covers centuries, features works from ancient civilizations to 19th-century European art.
The diverse exhibits at the museum give visitors a chance to explore different artistic styles and historical periods.
Religious collections
Vatican Museums' religious artifacts
The museums, located within Vatican City, boast of an impressive collection of artifacts and artworks.
Highlights include Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling and Raphael Rooms decorated with frescoes.
The museums also hold an extensive collection of classical sculptures and Renaissance paintings reflecting themes central to European history.
Dutch masterpieces
Rijksmuseum's Dutch Golden Age collection
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum is famous for its extensive collection from the Dutch Golden Age.
The museum features masterpieces from artists such as Rembrandt van Rijn and Johannes Vermeer.
Some of the noteworthy works include Rembrandt's The Night Watch and Vermeer's The Milkmaid.
The museum offers a glimpse into seventeenth-century Dutch culture through paintings of everyday life scenes.
Renaissance artworks
Uffizi Gallery's Renaissance gems
Florence's Uffizi Gallery has one of Italy's most important collections for Renaissance art.
Here, you can marvel at Botticelli's The Birth of Venus in the company of Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo Buonarroti, Caravaggio, etc.
These artists defined this crucial period of art history with their revolutionary methods.