Chasing waterfalls: Hiking hidden gems worldwide
The adventure of discovering hidden waterfalls around the world is an irresistible call to nature's beauty for many. From the mighty roar of secluded giants hidden in deep forests to the peaceful whisper of secret streams in tranquil valleys, each waterfall offers a unique hiking experience. This article maps out some of the world's most beautiful yet lesser-known waterfalls, offering tips for an unforgettable adventure.
Discover Iceland's secret falls
Iceland is known for its beautiful landscapes and plentiful waterfalls, but beyond the well-trodden tourist paths awaits the hidden gem of Glymur. Once holding the title of Iceland's tallest waterfall at 198 meters, Glymur is tucked away in a verdant canyon. Its beauty is preserved by a moderately challenging hike involving river crossings and cave exploration. This very hike, however, offers breathtaking views of the pristine wilderness and the fall itself.
Trek to Colombia's hidden gem
At 590 meters, La Chorrera is South America's highest and most undiscovered waterfall. The hike takes you through magical Andean cloud forests, smaller cascades and indigenous wildlife, before reaching the breathtaking La Chorrera. Easy and difficult trails are available, allowing hikers of all abilities to discover its beauty. This makes the journey accessible and equally fulfilling for all adventurers.
Philippines' untouched paradise
The journey to Tappiya Falls, located in the secluded Batad Rice Terraces of the Philippines, is an adventure of a lifetime. The trek involves navigating steep descents and ascents along the edges of ancient terraces, offering a glimpse into the past and breathtaking views. Once you arrive at Tappiya Falls, you can reward yourself with a refreshing swim in the crystal-clear waters, surrounded by the vibrant greenery of the jungle.
Explore Australia's tropical haven
Nestled within Queensland's lush rainforest, the majestic Nandroya Falls tumble into a tranquil swimming hole. A moderate hike through verdant foliage offers glimpses of elusive cassowaries and vibrant Ulysses butterflies. This adventure provides the perfect opportunity to experience Australia's rich biodiversity up close, while enjoying peaceful moments by the waterfall.
Tips for waterfall hiking adventures
When going on waterfall hikes, always wear shoes with good grip because the trails can get slippery. It's a good idea to check the weather before you go as rain can make the trails harder and the water flow can get dangerous. And, always follow the rules and don't leave anything behind to keep the habitats clean for the animals that live there.