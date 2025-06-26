Make nutritious meals from leftover vegetables: Here's how

Leftover vegetables can be turned into nutritious meals without burning a hole in your pocket. Using these leftovers not only minimizes food wastage but also gives you the chance to prepare healthy dishes. By mixing creativity with basic cooking skills, you can relish delicious meals that are both economical and nourishing. Here are various ways to use leftover vegetables to the best of their potential.

Quick meal Vegetable stir-fry magic A vegetable stir-fry is a quick and easy way to use leftover vegetables. Just chop up any remaining veggies like bell peppers, carrots, or broccoli, and saute them in a pan with some oil and garlic. Add soy sauce or your favorite seasoning for flavor. This dish is versatile and can be served over rice or noodles for a complete meal that is both satisfying and budget-friendly.

Comfort food Hearty vegetable soup Transforming leftover vegetables into a hearty soup is another great option. Begin by simmering chopped onions, garlic, and any veggies you have on hand in vegetable broth, till tender. Season with herbs such as thyme or basil for added flavor. This soup can be had on its own or with bread for a filling meal that warms the soul without burning a hole in your pocket.

Breakfast delight Savory vegetable pancakes Vegetable pancakes serve as a delicious way to use up leftovers for breakfast/brunch. Grate potatoes/zucchini with other veggies you have on hand like carrots or spinach. Combine them with flour, salt, pepper, and an egg substitute if required to create a batter-like consistency before frying small quantities on a skillet until golden brown on either side.