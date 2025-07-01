Surprising health benefits of chickpea flour

Chickpea flour or gram flour or besan is quickly becoming a popular versatile and nutritious ingredient. Prepared from ground chickpeas, this gluten-free flour is loaded with essential nutrients and offers plenty of health benefits. From boosting heart health to helping with weight management, chickpea flour is a nutrition powerhouse that can be easily added to different dishes. Here are five surprising benefits of chickpea flour you didn't know about.

Protein power High protein content for muscle health Chickpea flour is an amazing source of plant-based protein, making it ideal for vegetarians and vegans alike. With some 22% protein content, it helps build and repair muscles. Incorporating chickpea flour into your diet can help you grow and maintain muscles without depending on animal-based proteins.

Fiber boost Rich in fiber for digestive health The high fiber content in chickpea flour promotes digestion by ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. It has both soluble and insoluble fibers that keep your gut healthy by feeding good bacteria. Eating fiber-rich foods like chickpea flour can also help keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Heart helper Supports heart health with low glycemic index Chickpea flour has a low glycemic index (GI), which means it raises blood sugar levels more slowly than other flours. This property makes it good for heart health as it decreases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Plus, its higher magnesium content helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Weight Watcher Aids weight management with satiety effect Incorporating chickpea flour into your meals can also help you manage your weight. It is super satiating. The combination of protein and fiber keeps you fuller for longer, thus lowering your calorie intake through the day. This makes it easier to keep a check on your weight without feeling deprived or hungry.