Bored of plain breakfast cereal? Try these tasty twists 

Cereals are a staple breakfast option for many, but they can get a little boring at times. However, adding global flavors to your cereal can turn your breakfast routine into an exciting culinary expedition. By adding spices and ingredients from different cultures, you can have a new taste experience every day. Here are some quick and easy ways to spice up your cereals with global flavors that'll keep your breakfast interesting and delicious.

Cinnamon twist Add a touch of cinnamon Cinnamon is another versatile spice that can add warmth and sweetness to cereals. Just a sprinkle of cinnamon on top of your cereal can take its flavor profile up a notch. This spice is often used in Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines, making it a great pick to add an exotic touch to your breakfast. You can also mix cinnamon with honey or maple syrup for extra sweetness.

Nutty delight Incorporate nutty flavors Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are a staple of Mediterranean diets and can add a delightful crunch to cereals. They not just add texture but also healthy fats and proteins to your meal. Toast the nuts before adding them for an enhanced flavor. You can also try mixing different varieties of nuts for an interesting taste.

Tropical burst Use tropical fruits Tropical fruits like mangoes, pineapples, and bananas add natural sweetness and bright colors to cereals. These fruits are commonly used in Southeast Asian cuisines for their refreshing taste. Dried or fresh tropical fruits can not only make your cereal more appetizing but also provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Cardamom kick Experiment with spices like cardamom Cardamom, a common spice in Indian desserts, is popularly known for its aroma that can instantly elevate the flavor of anything. Just adding a pinch of cardamom powder to your cereal gives an unexpected yet pleasant twist. This reminds you of traditional Indian sweets like kheer or payasam, bringing a piece of Indian culinary tradition to your breakfast table, simply and effectively.