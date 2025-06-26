5 unique customs in Finland that still thrive today

Known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Finland also has a variety of traditional customs that have been passed down through generations. These practices offer insight into the Finnish way of life, reflecting values such as community, nature, and simplicity. From unique celebrations to everyday rituals, these customs continue to play an integral role in Finnish society today.

Sauna tradition Sauna: A sacred ritual The sauna is an integral part of Finnish culture. Almost every household has one, and it is frequented regularly by people of all ages. The practice involves alternating between sitting in the hot steam room and cooling off outside or with a cold shower. This ritual is not just about physical cleansing but also mental relaxation and social bonding.

Midsummer festivities Midsummer celebrations: Embracing light Midsummer is one of Finland's biggest celebrations, marking the longest day of the year. It includes lighting up bonfires by lakesides or seashores to keep evil spirits at bay and celebrate the light. People come together with family and friends to enjoy music, dance, and traditional foods while soaking in the natural beauty around them.

Berry harvesting Berry picking: A summer tradition Berry picking is a beloved summer pastime in Finland. Families head to forests to forage for wild berries such as blueberries and lingonberries. The practice not only ensures access to fresh produce but also deepens a connection to nature. The berries usually make their way into jams, desserts, or are simply eaten fresh.

Vappu celebration Vappu: Welcoming spring with joy Vappu, celebrated on May 1, ushers in spring in Finland with jubilant celebrations. The day features parades where students wear traditional caps called ylioppilaslakki. Families and friends come together in parks for picnics, enjoying homemade delicacies like funnel cakes in the spirit of live music performances, capturing the essence of renewal and togetherness.