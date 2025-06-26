5 unique customs in Finland that still thrive today
Known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Finland also has a variety of traditional customs that have been passed down through generations. These practices offer insight into the Finnish way of life, reflecting values such as community, nature, and simplicity. From unique celebrations to everyday rituals, these customs continue to play an integral role in Finnish society today.
Sauna tradition
Sauna: A sacred ritual
The sauna is an integral part of Finnish culture. Almost every household has one, and it is frequented regularly by people of all ages. The practice involves alternating between sitting in the hot steam room and cooling off outside or with a cold shower. This ritual is not just about physical cleansing but also mental relaxation and social bonding.
Midsummer festivities
Midsummer celebrations: Embracing light
Midsummer is one of Finland's biggest celebrations, marking the longest day of the year. It includes lighting up bonfires by lakesides or seashores to keep evil spirits at bay and celebrate the light. People come together with family and friends to enjoy music, dance, and traditional foods while soaking in the natural beauty around them.
Berry harvesting
Berry picking: A summer tradition
Berry picking is a beloved summer pastime in Finland. Families head to forests to forage for wild berries such as blueberries and lingonberries. The practice not only ensures access to fresh produce but also deepens a connection to nature. The berries usually make their way into jams, desserts, or are simply eaten fresh.
Vappu celebration
Vappu: Welcoming spring with joy
Vappu, celebrated on May 1, ushers in spring in Finland with jubilant celebrations. The day features parades where students wear traditional caps called ylioppilaslakki. Families and friends come together in parks for picnics, enjoying homemade delicacies like funnel cakes in the spirit of live music performances, capturing the essence of renewal and togetherness.
Right to roam
Jokamiehen Oikeudet: Freedom to roam
Jokamiehen Oikeudet translates as "everyman's rights", giving everyone access to nature regardless of land ownership status—an integral aspect of Finnish culture. This promotes outdoor activities like hiking or camping without restrictions across private lands. It responsibly respects environment conservation principles at all times. This ensures sustainability remains intact throughout generations ahead. It maintains balance between human interaction alongside natural surroundings. These are seamlessly intertwined together, harmoniously coexisting peacefully.