Incorporating seeds into vegetarian dishes can do wonders for their nutritional profile. These tiny powerhouses come loaded with nutrients and provide a range of health benefits. From improving heart health to boosting energy levels, seeds make for versatile ingredients that can be added easily to meals. Here are some of the most beneficial seeds and how they can up the nutrition quotient of vegetarian dishes.

Drive 1 Chia seeds: A nutrient powerhouse Chia seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. Just an ounce provides some 11 grams of fiber, which is about 44% of the daily recommended intake for adults. They also contain antioxidants and essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium. You can simply sprinkle chia seeds on salads or blend them into smoothies for an easy nutritional boost.

Drive 2 Flaxseeds: Heart health enhancer Flaxseeds are famous for being rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid that promotes heart health. They also offer lignans, which are rich in antioxidants and may help lower the risk of cancer. Ground flaxseeds are easier to digest than whole ones and can be added to oatmeal or even substituted in baking.

Drive 3 Pumpkin seeds: Rich in magnesium Pumpkin seeds provide a decent source of magnesium, zinc, and iron. Magnesium is important for muscle function and bone health while zinc helps with immune function. A quarter-cup serving gives you almost half the recommended daily intake of magnesium for adults. These seeds are a crunchy addition to soups or can be munched on as a snack.

Drive 4 Sunflower seeds: Vitamin E source Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects the body's cells from damage caused by free radicals. They are also rich in healthy fats and protein, making them a deliciously filling addition to any meal. One can toss them into salads or mix them into granola bars for an added crunch and nutrition.