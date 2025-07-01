Add these 5 Inca superfoods to your daily diet
What's the story
The ancient Incas flourished on a superfood-rich diet, which played a major role in their health and longevity. These nutrient-packed foods are still celebrated for their health benefits today. Incorporating these Inca superfoods into your diet can add an element of nutrition to your lifestyle. Here are five Inca superfoods that are known for their incredible benefits.
Protein source
Quinoa: The protein powerhouse
Quinoa is often praised as a complete protein source, with all nine essential amino acids. Hence, it is an excellent option for those looking for plant-based protein alternatives. Packed with fiber, magnesium, and iron, quinoa aids digestion and overall well-being. Its versatility makes it a great addition to various dishes, from salads to soups, making it easy to add to daily meals.
Nutrient dense
Amaranth: The ancient grain
Another ancient grain that was praised by the Incas, amaranth is packed with protein, calcium, and iron (and gluten-free, too!). The high fiber content of amaranth helps with digestion and maintaining stable blood sugar levels. Its nutty flavor adds depth to sweet and savory dishes alike, making it a nutritious alternative to more commonly-used grains.
Natural energizer
Maca root: The energy booster
Traditionally used by Incas, Maca root serves as an energy enhancer, stamina booster. Loaded with vitamins B1, B2, C, E, calcium, zinc, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and amino acids, Maca root could help improve mood, balance hormones, and increase endurance, which is why it is popular among athletes. You can consume it in powder form, or add it to smoothies or baked goods.
Natural sweetener
Lucuma: The sweet superfruit
Not just for its delicious flavor, the Lucuma fruit was adored by the Incas for its health benefits too. It is a natural sweetener with a low glycemic index, ideal for diabetics. Lucuma offers beta-carotene, fiber, and antioxidants, which improve immunity. Its distinctive taste, similar to maple syrup, complements desserts, smoothies, and yogurt parfaits.
Antioxidant rich
Cacao: The mood enhancer
Cacao beans were highly prized by the Incas for their rich antioxidant content. Cacao is rich in flavonoids which promote heart health and fight inflammation. Further, cacao also stimulates the production of endorphins and serotonin, enhancing mood. Importantly, don't confuse cacao with commercial chocolates, which are usually laced with added sugars and fats. For best results, choose raw cacao nibs or powder form for baking/drinks.