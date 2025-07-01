Add these 5 Inca superfoods to your daily diet

The ancient Incas flourished on a superfood-rich diet, which played a major role in their health and longevity. These nutrient-packed foods are still celebrated for their health benefits today. Incorporating these Inca superfoods into your diet can add an element of nutrition to your lifestyle. Here are five Inca superfoods that are known for their incredible benefits.

Protein source Quinoa: The protein powerhouse Quinoa is often praised as a complete protein source, with all nine essential amino acids. Hence, it is an excellent option for those looking for plant-based protein alternatives. Packed with fiber, magnesium, and iron, quinoa aids digestion and overall well-being. Its versatility makes it a great addition to various dishes, from salads to soups, making it easy to add to daily meals.

Nutrient dense Amaranth: The ancient grain Another ancient grain that was praised by the Incas, amaranth is packed with protein, calcium, and iron (and gluten-free, too!). The high fiber content of amaranth helps with digestion and maintaining stable blood sugar levels. Its nutty flavor adds depth to sweet and savory dishes alike, making it a nutritious alternative to more commonly-used grains.

Natural energizer Maca root: The energy booster Traditionally used by Incas, Maca root serves as an energy enhancer, stamina booster. Loaded with vitamins B1, B2, C, E, calcium, zinc, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and amino acids, Maca root could help improve mood, balance hormones, and increase endurance, which is why it is popular among athletes. You can consume it in powder form, or add it to smoothies or baked goods.

Natural sweetener Lucuma: The sweet superfruit Not just for its delicious flavor, the Lucuma fruit was adored by the Incas for its health benefits too. It is a natural sweetener with a low glycemic index, ideal for diabetics. Lucuma offers beta-carotene, fiber, and antioxidants, which improve immunity. Its distinctive taste, similar to maple syrup, complements desserts, smoothies, and yogurt parfaits.