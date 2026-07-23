Make flavorful meals with chickpeas and tomatoes
What's the story
Chickpeas and tomatoes are two versatile ingredients that can be used to whip up a variety of vegetarian dishes. Loaded with protein and fiber, chickpeas are the perfect ingredient for a healthy meal. Tomatoes lend a tangy flavor and vibrant color to any dish. Together, they make a wholesome base for several recipes that are both nutritious and delicious.
Dish 1
Chickpea tomato curry delight
Chickpea tomato curry is a classic dish that marries the earthy flavor of chickpeas with the tanginess of tomatoes.
To make this curry, sauté onions, garlic, and ginger in oil until soft. Add canned chickpeas and diced tomatoes, along with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
Let it simmer until thickened. Serve with rice or bread for a complete meal.
Dish 2
Hearty chickpea tomato soup
A hearty chickpea tomato soup is perfect for those chilly days when you want something warm and comforting.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant.
Add canned chickpeas, crushed tomatoes, vegetable broth, and herbs like basil or oregano.
Let it simmer for about 20 minutes before blending it slightly for a smoother texture.
Dish 3
Refreshing chickpea tomato salad
For a refreshing option, try making a chickpea tomato salad.
Combine canned chickpeas with halved cherry tomatoes, diced cucumbers, red onion slices, and parsley leaves in a bowl.
Drizzle olive oil over the mixture, along with lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste.
Toss everything together gently before serving chilled as an appetizer or side dish.
Dish 4
Savory chickpea tomato stew
A savory stew of chickpeas and tomatoes is ideal for a hearty meal.
Start by cooking onions, garlic, carrots, and celery until soft.
Add canned chickpeas and diced tomatoes with vegetable broth and spices like thyme and bay leaves.
Let it simmer for one hour, stirring occasionally.
Serve hot with crusty bread for dipping.