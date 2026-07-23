Make flavorful meals with chickpeas and tomatoes

Chickpea tomato curry is a classic dish that marries the earthy flavor of chickpeas with the tanginess of tomatoes.

To make this curry, sauté onions, garlic, and ginger in oil until soft. Add canned chickpeas and diced tomatoes, along with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric.

Let it simmer until thickened. Serve with rice or bread for a complete meal.