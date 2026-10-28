5 Chilean snacks to add to your must-try list
What's the story
Chilean snacks are a delightful way to experience the country's rich culinary heritage. These snacks, often enjoyed during casual gatherings or as street food, offer a unique taste of Chile's diverse ingredients and flavors. From savory pastries to sweet treats, these snacks reflect the country's cultural influences and regional specialties. Exploring these culinary delights can give you an insight into Chilean culture and traditions.
Dish 1
Empanadas: A savory staple
Empanadas are one of the most popular Chilean snacks.
These pastry pockets are stuffed with a variety of fillings, the most common being cheese, seafood, and vegetables.
Baked or fried, they make for a delicious snack or light meal.
Each region in Chile has its own twist on empanadas, making them a versatile and beloved dish across the country.
Dish 2
Pebre: A flavorful condiment
Pebre is a traditional Chilean condiment made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, garlic, and chili peppers.
This fresh salsa is usually served with bread or empanadas. It adds a burst of flavor to any meal with its tangy and spicy notes.
Pebre is an integral part of Chilean cuisine and adds depth to many snacks.
Dish 3
Alfajores: Sweet treats
Alfajores are sweet cookies filled with dulce de leche and coated with powdered sugar or chocolate.
These delicate treats are popular across Latin America, but have a special place in Chilean hearts.
They make for an ideal dessert or afternoon snack with their creamy filling and crumbly texture.
Dish 4
Completo: Chile's hot dog variation
Completo is Chile's unique take on the hot dog. It comes loaded with sauerkraut, avocado, mayonnaise, and tomatoes on top of a sausage in a bun.
This hearty snack is filling and packed with flavors that come together beautifully.
Completo is a favorite street food across Chilean cities.
Dish 5
Choclo con queso: Corn delight
Choclo con queso is a simple yet delicious snack of boiled corn on the cob topped with cheese.
The combination of sweet corn and creamy cheese makes for a delightful contrast in textures and flavors.
This snack can be found at local markets throughout Chile during the harvest season, when fresh corn is abundant.