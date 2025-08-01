Choose rice cakes over nachos: Here's why

Rice cakes and nachos make for popular snacks, but if you had to choose a healthier alternative, rice cakes win! They provide the same satisfying crunch, but without the additional calories and fats that nachos usually have. Here's why rice cakes can be a better choice for the health-conscious snack lover. Knowing their benefits can help you incorporate them into your diet.

Calorie count Lower calorie content Rice cakes are usually lighter on calories than nachos. One rice cake usually has about 35 calories, while a serving of nachos can easily be more than 150 calories. This makes rice cakes a tempting option for those who want to keep the calories in check without giving up on the fun of munching on something.

Fat levels Minimal fat content One of the biggest advantages of rice cakes is that they contain very little fat. Unlike nachos, which are mostly fried and loaded with oils, rice cakes have little or no fat content. This makes them ideal for people looking to cut down on fats but still want to enjoy a crunchy snack.

Topping choices Versatile toppings options Rice cakes provide a world of toppings. You can top them up with healthy spreads like hummus or avocado for extra flavor without sacrificing nutrition. On the other hand, nacho toppings are usually loaded with cheese and sour cream, which can contribute a lot to calorie and fat count.

Gluten-free option Gluten-free alternative Rice cakes are an ideal snack option for gluten sensitivities/celiac disease as they are naturally gluten-free. This makes them a safe and worry-free option. Meanwhile, while corn nachos may also be gluten-free, making that choice comes with additional caution. This is due to the risk of cross-contamination during their processing. Consumers must check labels or ask about manufacturing practices to be safe.