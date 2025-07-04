How to style classic curls

Classic curls have always been a mark of elegance and style. Be it naturally curly or styled, keeping those perfect spirals requires some effort and knowledge. Knowing the right techniques to style and care for curls can make all the difference in achieving that timeless look. Here are some practical tips to help you embrace your curls with confidence, making sure they remain healthy and vibrant.

Product selection Choosing the right products Choosing the right hair products is essential for classic curls. Choose sulfate-free shampoos to avoid dryness, as sulfates can strip off natural oils from your hair. Use conditioners meant for curly hair to provide essential moisture and avoid frizz. Leave-in conditioners also help, as they provide additional hydration throughout the day.

Diffusing technique Mastering the art of diffusing Using a diffuser attachment on your hairdryer can enhance curl definition without making them frizzy. Start by applying a heat protectant spray to shield your hair from damage. Set your dryer on low heat, gently cupping sections of your hair with the diffuser while drying from roots to ends. This method helps keep your curl shape intact, while adding a tad bit of volume.

Trimming routine Regular trimming for healthy curls Regular trims are crucial in maintaining curls and avoiding split ends. Ideally, you should trim every six to eight weeks, cutting off damaged ends that could cause breakage. A professional stylist accustomed to working with curly hair will know exactly how much length needs to be trimmed without losing out on the overall style.

Nighttime routine Nighttime care essentials Protecting curls overnight is essential to keep them intact and healthy. Try a silk or satin pillowcase, which creates less friction than cotton ones, preventing tangles and frizz. Or, simply wrap your hair in a silk scarf or make a loose bun with soft scrunchies before sleeping.