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Climbing Mount Kenya: Tips for a safe adventure

By Simran Jeet 12:59 pm Jul 09, 202612:59 pm

What's the story

Mount Kenya, Africa's second highest peak, is a climber's dream. From snow-capped peaks to glaciers, the mountain has everything. But the journey is not easy. Climbers have to deal with unpredictable weather, steep terrains, and altitude sickness. Knowing these challenges can make the climb safer and more enjoyable. Here is what you need to know about climbing Mount Kenya.