Try this natural remedy

Pamper your feet with this clove oil soak

By Simran Jeet 03:21 pm Jul 09, 202603:21 pm

What's the story

Clove oil foot soaks are becoming quite popular for their natural pain relief benefits. Clove oil, extracted from the flower buds of the clove tree, is known for its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. When used in foot soaks, it can help relieve discomfort and improve circulation. Here is how you can use clove oil in your foot soaks to relieve pain naturally.