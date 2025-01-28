What's the story

Paddleboarding on coastal dune lakes offers a rare adventure into ecosystems.

These tranquil bodies of water, only found in a handful of places worldwide, offer the perfect setting for paddleboarding enthusiasts.

The brackish water, a blend of fresh and saltwater, fosters diverse ecosystems teeming with unique plant and animal life.

This makes each paddleboarding excursion a chance to immerse oneself in nature's beauty within a truly uncommon environment.