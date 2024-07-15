In short Simplifying... In short Coastal Kerala's cuisine is a coconut lover's paradise.

Breakfast staple, Appam, is a fermented rice and coconut milk pancake, served with veggie stew or chickpea curry.

Meals are incomplete without coconut chutney, a zesty side dish, and Avial, a creamy vegetable dish cooked in coconut milk.

Meals are incomplete without coconut chutney, a zesty side dish, and Avial, a creamy vegetable dish cooked in coconut milk.

The traditional dessert, Thenga paal payasam, is a sweet rice dish in coconut milk, garnished with ghee-fried cashews and raisins, celebrating Kerala's culinary heritage.

Savor the flavor of Kerala

Coastal Kerala's coconut culinary wonders

By Anujj Trehaan 01:39 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Kerala, often referred to as "God's Own Country," is not just famous for its scenic beauty but also for its unique culinary traditions. The coastal state's love affair with coconut is evident in its wide array of dishes that incorporate this versatile fruit in various forms. Let's explore some of the must-try coconut-based delicacies from Kerala.

The quintessential appam

Appam, a staple Kerala breakfast, is made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk. It's known for its soft, fluffy center and crispy edges. The fermentation boosts its vitamin B content, enhancing nutritional value. Typically served with vegetable stew or chickpea curry, appam provides a balanced meal that combines taste with health, making it a delightful and nutritious choice.

Aromatic coconut chutney

No South Indian meal is complete without coconut chutney. This simple yet flavorful side dish is made from grated coconut, green chilies, ginger, and tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves. It's rich in healthy fats and antioxidants. Coconut chutney not only pairs well with idlis and dosas but also adds a refreshing zest to meals.

Creamy avial: A vegetable delight

Avial, a signature Kerala dish, blends assorted vegetables in coconut milk, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves. It's a nutrient powerhouse, offering a mix of vitamins and minerals from vegetables, and healthy fats from coconut. This dish embodies Kerala's essence - diverse, nutritious and delicious, making it a true representation of the state's culinary heritage on a plate.

Tempting thenga paal payasam

Thenga paal payasam, a traditional Kerala dessert, is rice in sweetened coconut milk, garnished with ghee-fried cashews and raisins. This rich dessert melts in your mouth, offering a blend of flavors that celebrate Kerala's culinary heritage. Enjoyed on special occasions, it's a treat that highlights the innovative use of coconut, making each bite a delightful experience of tradition and nature's bounty.