Discover serene lakeside walks in Zurich

By Anujj Trehaan 01:10 pm Jul 11, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Zurich, nestled in the heart of Switzerland, is a city where urban charm meets natural beauty. Its lake, Zurichsee, is a focal point for both locals and visitors seeking tranquility and scenic views. Walking along its shores offers a unique blend of serene waterscapes and vibrant city life. Here are five serene lakeside walks in Zurich that promise to rejuvenate your spirit.

Bellevue

Stroll along the promenade at Bellevue

The Bellevue area begins a picturesque promenade along Lake Zurich's eastern shore. This walk offers views of the water with distant mountains as a backdrop. Ideal for an early morning or late afternoon stroll, the light casts a golden hue over the scene. Cafes along the path provide opportunities to relax and enjoy the tranquil atmosphere.

Utoquai

Explore Utoquai's wooden boardwalk

Utoquai, located further down from Bellevue, features a charming wooden boardwalk that extends into Lake Zurich. This spot is beloved for its panoramic views and gentle breezes coming off the water. It's an ideal place for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle without leaving the city too far behind. The boardwalk also serves as a popular spot for swimmers during warmer months.

Chinagarten

Wander through Chinagarten

Tucked away near Tiefenbrunnen railway station lies Chinagarten - a gift from Zurich's sister city Kunming. This tranquil garden by the lake offers a peaceful escape with its meticulously designed landscapes inspired by Chinese philosophy and art. Walking through this garden allows you to immerse yourself in an oasis of calm while enjoying beautiful lake vistas.

Zürichhorn

Relax at Zurichhorn Park

Zurichhorn Park extends into Lake Zurich, creating a peninsula that boasts lush greenery and wide-open spaces perfect for leisurely walks or picics by the water's edge. The park is home to several sculptures and installations adding an artistic touch to your lakeside wanderings. Its tranquility makes it an excellent choice for those seeking solace amidst nature within city limits.

Mythenquai

Venture around Mythenquai Beach

Mythenquai Beach on Lake Zurich's western shore boasts a sandy stretch and clear waters, offering views of the Uetliberg mountain range. Less crowded, it's perfect for peaceful walks or relaxation by the lake. This serene spot feels like an escape where time slows, allowing visitors to embrace nature's beauty and find tranquility away from the city's hustle.