In short Simplifying... In short Whip up an authentic German vegan schnitzel with this simple recipe.

Start by creating a dough from vital wheat gluten, nutritional yeast, and spices, then shape it into schnitzels.

Coat each piece in flour, plant milk, and panko breadcrumbs before frying to a golden crisp.

Enjoy this meaty, crispy delight with your choice of sides. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this German vegan schnitzel recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:09 pm Jul 11, 202401:09 pm

What's the story The German schnitzel, traditionally a breaded meat cutlet, has been a staple in German cuisine for centuries. Its popularity spans across various cultures, often served with lemon and parsley. However, today we're exploring a vegan version of this classic dish, substituting meat with plant-based ingredients to create an eggless and vegetarian delight. Let's dive into the art of making a German vegan schnitzel.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one cup of vital wheat gluten, two tablespoons of nutritional yeast, one teaspoon each of onion and garlic powder, one-half teaspoon of smoked paprika, and one cup of vegetable broth for the dough. For breading: one-half cup all-purpose flour, one cup panko breadcrumbs, and two cups unsweetened plant milk. You'll also need frying oil and salt to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the schnitzel dough

Begin by mixing vital wheat gluten with nutritional yeast, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and salt in a large bowl. Gradually add vegetable broth to the dry ingredients while stirring continuously until it forms a dough-like consistency. Knead the mixture for about three minutes; this develops the gluten strands that give our schnitzel its meaty texture.

Step 2

Shaping and cooking

Divide your dough into four equal parts. Flatten each piece into an oval shape resembling traditional schnitzels - not too thick to ensure even cooking. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. While waiting for the oil to heat up, prepare your breading station with separate bowls for flour, plant milk and panko breadcrumbs.

Step 3

Breading process

First, thoroughly coat each schnitzel in flour, ensuring full coverage. Next, dip it into plant milk, allowing slight absorption. Finally, envelop it in panko breadcrumbs, pressing gently to secure an even coating on all sides. This methodical layering is crucial for achieving the vegan schnitzel's distinctive crispy exterior when fried. Each step ensures the next coating adheres well, resulting in a perfectly crispy finish.

Step 4

Frying to perfection

Fry each breaded schnitzel in hot oil until golden brown, about three to four minutes per side. Once golden, transfer them to paper towels to drain excess oil. Serve these schnitzels hot, accompanied by sides such as mashed potatoes or a crisp salad. This guide provides the steps to create an authentic German Vegan Schnitzel that will impress both vegans and non-vegans alike!