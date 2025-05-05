What's the story

Coconut milk has been a staple in several cuisines, but it is often debated as to what impact it has on our cholesterol levels.

Some believe it raises cholesterol because of its saturated fat content, others argue it has health benefits.

Knowing the real effects of coconut milk on cholesterol is important for making informed dietary choices.

Let's bust some common myths and find out how coconut milk actually affects cholesterol levels.