Summarize Simplifying... In short Cold brew coffee isn't just for drinking, it's a natural way to tint your hair too!

Brew a strong pot, let it cool, and use it as a rinse on clean hair for a rich, warm hue.

For a deeper color, add cinnamon or cocoa, and maintain the tint by washing less often and using cold water. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Cold brew coffee hair tints: Natural color techniques

By Anujj Trehaan 02:42 pm Nov 28, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Move over, chemical dyes: Cold brew coffee hair tints are the latest trend for natural beauty enthusiasts. This method uses coffee as a natural dye to create rich, warm brown tones in the hair. It's eco-friendly, wallet-friendly, and can be done at home, making it a popular choice for many.

Basics

Understanding the basics of coffee hair dye

Coffee, while beloved for its taste, contains pigments strong enough to stain fabrics and hair. Used as a rinse, it enhances the richness of brown hair and adds depth and warmth to lighter tones. The process is simple: brew a strong pot of coffee, allow it to cool, and then use it as a rinse after shampooing.

Preparation

Preparing your hair for coffee tinting

To maximize the effectiveness of the coffee hair tint, start with clean, shampooed hair that doesn't have any styling products. This way, the coffee pigments can attach to your hair without any obstacles. And, make sure to do a patch test 24 hours before you apply the coffee tint to your whole head, particularly if you have sensitive skin or allergies.

Application

Applying the coffee tint

Brew a strong pot of coffee, allow it to cool, and pour it into a large bowl. Over the sink or bathtub, pour the coffee over your hair, ensuring it is evenly saturated. For a deeper color, repeat this process two or three times. Wrap your hair in a towel or shower cap, and let the coffee sit for 20 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water.

Maintenance

Maintaining your cold brew hue

The duration of cold brew coffee tints depends on a few factors like how frequently you wash your hair and the starting color of your hair. To extend the tint, try washing your hair less often and use dry shampoo between washes. Also, rinsing with cold water helps maintain the color by keeping the hair cuticles closed.

Enhancement

Tips for enhancing your coffee hair color

For those wanting to amp up their cold brew shade or experiment with warmer tones: Add cinnamon or cocoa powder to your brewed coffee before applying it to your hair for extra warmth. Rinse with apple cider vinegar after applying the coffee dye; it helps to lock in color and adds shine. Repeating the process every two weeks can gradually build up the color intensity.