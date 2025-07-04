Root rot in houseplants: Causes and solutions 

Houseplant root rot is a common problem that can cause your beloved plants to wither away. How does it happen? Roots are deprived of oxygen when plants are overwatered or when drainage is poor, resulting in decay. Dealing with the issue immediately is important for your plants' health. Let's explore what causes root rot and how you can prevent it to keep your houseplants healthy.

Drainage Ensure proper drainage Proper drainage is key in preventing root rot. Pots with drainage holes allow excess water to escape, minimizing the risk of waterlogged soil. You can also consider adding a layer of gravel or small stones at the bottom of the pot before adding soil. This helps improve airflow around the roots and prevents them from sitting in stagnant water, which can lead to decay.

Watering Monitor watering frequency Overwatering is a major culprit of root rot. To prevent this, ensure the top inch of soil is dry before watering again. Modify frequency of watering according to seasonal changes; plants usually require less water during cooler months. Using a moisture meter can help you know when it's time to water, making sure you give just enough moisture without drowning your plant's roots.

Soil mixes Choose well-draining soil mixes Picking the right soil mix also plays a major role in avoiding root rot. Choose well-draining mixes that have elements such as perlite or sand, which help improve aeration and drainage properties. Stay away from heavy soils that hold too much moisture, as they increase the chances of roots getting suffocated and rotting.

Root inspection Regularly inspect plant roots Regular inspection of plant roots can help you catch early signs of root rot before it gets worse. Remove your plant from its pot gently every few months and check its roots for any mushy or discolored areas of decay. If caught early, trim away affected parts with sterilized scissors and repot into fresh soil with better drainage conditions.