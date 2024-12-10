Summarize Simplifying... In short To create a speakeasy-style interior, start with a dark color palette of browns, blacks, and jewel tones.

Add luxury with velvet furniture, heavy drapes, and layered rugs, and incorporate vintage accents like gramophones or art deco posters.

Finally, use subtle lighting like table lamps with fringed shades or Edison bulb fixtures to create a cozy, mysterious ambiance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Crafting chic speakeasy style interiors

By Anujj Trehaan 02:53 pm Dec 10, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Designing a speakeasy-style interior is all about combining the charm of the Roaring Twenties with contemporary design elements. This distinctive decor style embodies the mystique and elegance of the Prohibition era's secret bars. With the use of dark hues, luxurious textures, and retro accents, any space can be turned into a warm, inviting retreat that transports you back in time.

#1

Embrace rich, dark color palettes

To achieve the authentic speakeasy feel, begin with a strong, dark color palette. Imagine the deep browns, blacks, and jewel tones of emerald green or ruby red. These colors not only establish the mood for a clandestine retreat but also infuse depth and warmth into your space. Used strategically—on an accent wall or through significant furniture pieces—these hues cultivate an alluring ambiance ideal for relaxation or entertainment.

#2

Incorporate luxurious textures

Texture is key to nailing the speakeasy vibe. Choose velvet sofas or armchairs and thick, heavy drapes for a plush feel and added privacy Layer rugs in luxurious fabrics on the floors for extra comfort and warmth Add a mix of decorative pillows and throws in different materials for an inviting touch The idea is to create a cozy and luxurious feel by combining different textures.

#3

Add vintage accents & artwork

No secret bar is complete without some vintage flair! Hunt down antique treasures that scream "roaring 20s." Think classic gramophones, rotary phones, or even a cool old typewriter for that writer-in-residence vibe. Art deco posters or black-and-white photos add a touch of class to your walls. These pieces are not just conversation starters, but help in creating an authentic feel of history in your space.

#4

Focus on subtle lighting

Lighting is key in creating that secretive, speakeasy-style ambiance. Ditch the bright lights for a softer, more atmospheric approach. Table lamps with fringed shades and floor lamps provide a warm glow, perfect for creating those cozy, hidden-away corners. Edison bulb fixtures are great for adding an industrial touch and a nod to the past. Plus, their dim light is perfect for building that intimate, mysterious mood.