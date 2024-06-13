Next Article

Feeling hungry? Cook and savor this vegan cevapi

By Anujj Trehaan 03:57 pm Jun 13, 202403:57 pm

What's the story Cevapi, traditionally a Balkan sausage made of grilled meat, receives a vegan transformation. Originating from Southeast Europe, it's celebrated for its rich flavors and satisfying texture. Our version uses plant-based ingredients, creating a compassionate and delicious alternative. This twist allows us to offer a delightful vegan option for your table. Let's begin cooking this culinary delight together.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan cevapi, you'll need two cups textured vegetable protein (TVP), one cup boiling water, one grated onion, three minced garlic cloves, two tablespoons soy sauce, one teaspoon smoked paprika, half a teaspoon black pepper, one tablespoon ground flaxseed with three tablespoons water (egg substitute), and salt to taste. These ingredients blend to create perfect vegan cevapi.

Step 1

Preparing the TVP mixture

Begin by rehydrating the textured vegetable protein, essential for our vegan cevapi. In a large bowl, pour one cup of boiling water over two cups of TVP. Let it sit for about 10 minutes. During this period, the TVP absorbs all the water and softens. This step is crucial as it ensures the TVP attains the perfect texture for our cevapi recipe.

Step 2

Flavoring and binding

After your TVP has rehydrated and cooled slightly, it's time to add the grated onion, minced garlic, soy sauce for that umami depth, smoked paprika for the smoky flavor reminiscent of traditional grilling methods, black pepper for a bit of heat, and your flaxseed mixture which acts as a binder instead of eggs. Thoroughly mix everything until it's well combined.

Step 3

Shaping and cooking

Shape the mixture into small sausages or cylinders with your hands or spoons, following the typical cevapi form. Heat a nonstick pan on medium and add a bit of oil to avoid sticking. Place the vegan sausages in the pan, cooking them until they're browned on all sides. This process should take about eight to 10 minutes, depending on their size.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve your vegan cevapi hot with sides like ajvar, a red pepper condiment, or chopped onions. They're also perfect in pita bread with fresh vegetables for authenticity. Alternatively, enjoy them with dairy-free tzatziki made from coconut yogurt. This combination offers a delightful mix of textures and flavors, ensuring a satisfying and authentic dining experience with every bite.