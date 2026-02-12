Cranberry beans: The underrated legume worth trying

Cranberry beans, with their beautiful speckled appearance and creamy texture, are a vegetarian's best friend. These beans are not just delicious but also packed with protein and fiber, making them a great addition to any meal. Here, we explore five creative ways to add cranberry beans to your vegetarian diet. From hearty stews to refreshing salads, these ideas will inspire you to make the most of this versatile ingredient.

Tip 1 Hearty cranberry bean stew A hearty cranberry bean stew is perfect for those chilly days when you want something warm and comforting. Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft. Add soaked cranberry beans along with vegetable broth and diced tomatoes. Season with thyme, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Let it simmer until the beans are tender. This stew goes well with crusty bread for a complete meal.

Tip 2 Refreshing cranberry bean salad For a light yet filling dish, try making a cranberry bean salad. Mix cooked cranberry beans with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and parsley in a bowl. Dress it up with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for flavor. This salad is perfect as a side dish or can be eaten on its own as a quick lunch option.

Tip 3 Creamy cranberry bean dip Transform cranberry beans into a creamy dip by blending them with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth. This dip makes for an excellent appetizer when served with fresh vegetable sticks or pita bread. Its rich texture is sure to impress your guests at any gathering.

Tip 4 Savory cranberry bean tacos Cranberry beans make for a delicious filling for vegetarian tacos. Cook the beans with onions, bell peppers, and spices like cumin and paprika until everything is well combined. Serve the mixture in corn tortillas topped with avocado slices or guacamole for added flavor.