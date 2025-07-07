Cinnamon and apple: A dessert combo you'll love

Cinnamon and apple is a classic combination that adds warmth and comfort to any dessert. This pairing is so versatile that it can be used for a range of sweet delights that can be savored all year long. From baked treats to chilled desserts, cinnamon and apple together make for nostalgic and inviting flavors. Here are some creative ways to use this duo in your desserts.

Crumble magic Apple cinnamon crumble delight Apple cinnamon crumble is another simple yet satisfying dessert. Slice apples thinly and toss them with cinnamon, sugar, and a touch of lemon juice. For the crumble topping, mix oats, flour, brown sugar, and butter until crumbly. Spread the apples in a baking dish, sprinkle the crumble on top, and bake until golden brown. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream for an extra treat.

Muffin bliss Spiced apple cinnamon muffins Spiced apple cinnamon muffins are a great breakfast/snack option. Just mix together grated apples with flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, egg substitute, milk or plant-based milk, and oil in a bowl. Spoon the batter into muffin tins lined with paper cups and bake until they rise beautifully. These muffins have a moist texture with bursts of apple flavor in every bite.

Compote comfort Warm cinnamon apple compote A warm cinnamon apple compote makes an excellent topping/filling for pancakes or crepes. Peel and dice apples, then cook them with water (or fruit juice), sugar (or honey), optional lemon zest, optional vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon sticks over low heat. Stir occasionally, cooking until the apples are soft (not mushy), about 15 minutes. Serve hot off stovetop on your chosen dessert.