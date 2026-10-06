Snack time? Try these crispy plantain chips
What's the story
Crispy plantain chips make for an ideal snack during the monsoon season. These chips are not only crunchy but also satiate your cravings for something salty. Made from unripe plantains, they are fried to perfection and seasoned with spices, making them a delicious option for those rainy days. Here are some ways to enjoy these chips this monsoon.
Selection
Choosing the right plantains
Choosing the right plantains is key to making perfect chips.
Go for unripe, green plantains, as they are firmer and less sweet than ripe ones.
The firmness ensures that the chips remain crispy after frying.
Make sure the skins are bright green, without any blemishes or spots.
Preparation
Preparing plantains for frying
Proper preparation of plantains is key to getting crispy chips.
Start by peeling the plantains and slicing them thinly with a sharp knife or mandoline slicer.
The thinner the slices, the crispier the chips will be after frying.
Once sliced, soak them in water mixed with salt for about 10 minutes to enhance flavor.
Frying
Perfect frying techniques
Frying technique plays an important role in getting crispy plantain chips.
Heat oil in a deep pan on medium flame until hot but not smoking.
Add sliced plantains in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan, which can lower oil temperature and make chips soggy instead of crispy.
Fry till golden brown on both sides before removing from oil using a slotted spoon.
Flavoring
Seasoning your chips
Seasoning your fried plantain chips is essential for adding flavor and making them more appetizing.
While they are still hot from frying, sprinkle them generously with salt or any other seasoning of your choice, like chili powder or paprika, if you prefer a spicy kick.
Toss them lightly so that the seasoning is evenly distributed on every chip, enhancing the taste with every bite.